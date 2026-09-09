Jeyhun Bayramov: Cooperation between COP29 and COP31 presidencies is a striking example of regional solidarity

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

“I would like to reaffirm Azerbaijan's unwavering support for brotherly Türkiye as it prepares to host the next COP,” Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during his address at the high-level opening ceremony of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Fourth Climate Week (CW4), hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku on September 9.

According to the minister, cooperation between the COP29 and COP31 presidencies is a striking example of regional solidarity. This cooperation serves to ensure continuity in the climate agenda, develop ambitious climate finance mechanisms, and consistently advance global climate action, he added.