Jeyhun Bayramov: Our position on India-Pakistan tension is fully based on international law

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s position regarding the tensions between India and Pakistan is, as in other matters, fully grounded in international law, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists.

The minister noted that the recent escalation between the two sides began with strikes carried out on Pakistani territory: “This created a very serious tension. We declared it unacceptable and condemned it. At the same time, our appeals to both sides were aimed at ending the tension as soon as possible and resolving the issue through political and diplomatic means. Even if someone is displeased with our stance, we believe it is a very rational approach.”