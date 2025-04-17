Jeyhun Bayramov: We invite Slovenian companies to join ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“We invite Slovenian companies to Karabakh and East Zangezur. The companies can join the reconstruction efforts underway in the region,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan creates an attractive environment for international business due to its favorable geostrategic location, leading economy in the region, modern infrastructure, and strong state support.

"When discussing the expansion of comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, we cannot overlook the potential of the tourism sector. The rich cultural heritage, magnificent nature, and historical monuments of both countries create ample opportunities for mutual tourism. Additionally, expanding economic and trade relations, avoiding limiting cooperation to just capital cities, and developing interregional business connections will be beneficial for diversifying cooperation and promoting mutual investments. Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan has played a vital role as a reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security," FM Bayramov added.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed hope that such business forums would become regular events, and that future general and thematic forums would give new impetus to the growth of bilateral trade and mutual investments.

Bayramov also emphasized that although next year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries are not limited to the last three decades. "Eighty years ago, Azerbaijan's heroic son Mehdi Huseyn, known by the name Mikhaylo in partisan battles, laid the foundation for fraternal relations between our peoples by sacrificing his life for the liberation of Slovenia from fascist occupation."

He stressed that the recent high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, deepening political dialogue, continuous growth in economic cooperation, joint working group meetings, and business forums clearly demonstrate the parties' mutual interest and strong political will to develop cooperation in a wide range of areas.

"We believe that we should use the Working Group meetings as a key mechanism to strengthen our cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, energy, connectivity, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, and culture. We must combine all the efforts to fully implement the decisions reached during these discussions,” Jeyhun Bayramov underscored.

The Azerbaijani FM described today's business forum as a crucial platform for establishing direct contacts between entrepreneurs, company representatives and business circles, as well as identifying mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, and implementing appropriate projects.