Jeyhun Bayramov: We view our relationship with Slovenia based on principles of mutual respect

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“In 2026, Azerbaijan and Slovenia will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We view our relationship with Slovenia based on the principles of mutual respect, careful and understanding approach to each other's interests,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference with Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

The minister stated that today’s discussions were focused on intensifying bilateral dialogue between the two countries. “In this regard, we emphasized the importance of organizing high-level visits and political consultations between the foreign ministries. The importance of establishing a joint working group in the economic sphere was also highlighted during the meeting,” he mentioned.

"We had productive discussions on security issues in the Balkans and the South Caucasus. We also exchanged views on global issues of mutual importance," Jeyhun Bayramov added.