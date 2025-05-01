Jordan digitizes 65% of public services as ICT sector gains momentum

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Jordan has accelerated its digital transformation agenda, with 65% of public services now digitized, according to the Q1 2025 report from the Executive Program for the Economic Modernization Vision (2023–2025), according to Petra.

The update highlights tangible progress in the Kingdom’s ICT sector, positioning digital infrastructure as a key enabler of economic competitiveness and investment attraction.

To date, 1,565 government services have been digitized, while nine integrated service centers have been launched or upgraded across major regions. This infrastructure rollout is central to Jordan’s strategy to streamline public sector efficiency and improve service delivery across citizen and business touchpoints.

As part of the national push to build a future-ready workforce, 4,033 individuals have been trained under the Digital Skills Enablement Project led by the Digital Skills Association.

Concurrently, the Jordan Growth Program focused on enterprise support and business scalability has extended support to 33 companies. These include five firms that received wage subsidy packages for new hires and two others awarded grants for business expansion. An intermediary company was also engaged to support 15 early-stage startups.

Progress in digital identity infrastructure has been notable, with 1.6 million digital IDs activated to date critical to enabling secure access to e-government services and digital platforms.

Two new integrated service centers were inaugurated in Jerash and Karak, expanding the nationwide network to nine locations including Queen Alia International Airport, Al-Muqabalain, Irbid, Aqaba, Ma'an, Madaba, and Tafileh.

On the talent development front, 125 individuals received training in cloud computing technologies across various governorates. The third round of training grants under the Digital Skills Association saw 12 specialized providers contracted to deliver targeted digital upskilling programs.

In a move that underscores growing investor confidence, four international technology firms have entered the Jordanian market, attracted by the Kingdom’s improving digital ecosystem and competitive value proposition in the ICT and creative tech sectors.