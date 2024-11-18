Jordanian student: I learned about new technologies and ways to utilize AI at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“This is my first experience at a COP event. My main purpose in attending COP29 in Baku is to adapt artificial intelligence to climate-related projects,” Jordanian student Raneem Al-Khanji told AZERTAC.

“I joined panel sessions and discussions on artificial intelligence at COP29 and learned about new technologies and ways to utilize AI. My country, Jordan, also suffers from climate change. Emissions and large amounts of waste result in very little rainfall. I hope COP29 will provide solutions to the climate challenges my country faces. As a result of this conference, I have gained a lot of information and new ideas. Thanks to the excellent organization, I can attend every COP29 session," said the Jordanian student.