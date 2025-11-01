Jubilee conference of Union of Azerbaijani Medical Workers in Germany held in Augsburg

Augsburg, November 1, AZERTAC

The fifth anniversary conference of the Union of Azerbaijani Medical Workers in Germany (AMD) took place in Augsburg.

Over 120 doctors, scientists, and medical students from Germany participated.

Turab Gasimov, AMD Board Chairman, reviewed the organization's five-year activities and wished the conference success.

The event, led by Board Members Umud Salimzade and Mina Mustafayeva, covered youth integration into German healthcare, comparative analysis of medical systems, contract-based practice pros/cons, and AI applications in diagnostics, treatment, and education.

Presentations included Leylan Mammadova on AMD's history and plans; Professor Natig Hasanov on his career path; Konul Mammadova on contract work opportunities; and Seymur Karimli on aortic aneurysm management.

Panel discussions followed: Elshan Agayev moderated “AI in Medicine,” featuring experts on diagnostics, treatment, education, and ethical concerns. Turab Gasimov led “Medical Training Internationally,” with speakers sharing experiences, advice, and system analyses.

The conference concluded with a gala dinner, musical program, and AMD annual meeting.

AMD, Germany's first Azerbaijani doctors' union, supports professional adaptation, networking, and addresses specialist shortages while fostering community ties.

Elvin Movsum

Special correspondent