Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Jude Bellingham has been a standout for Real Madrid to help them take a 2-1 lead over Barcelona in El Clasico.
The English midfielder played a key role in assisting the opening goal scored by Kylian Mbappe with a wonderful pass.
After that, Bellingham was also put his side back into the lead by scoring a simple tap-in in the 43rd minute.
In doing so, Jude has now also become the youngest player to score AND assist goals in an El Clasico for Real Madrid.
He's done so at the age of 22 and has broken the record previously held by his teammate Vinicius Jr.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- [16:02]
Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
- 26.10.2025 [21:51]
Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
- 26.10.2025 [15:47]
WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku
- 26.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”
- 25.10.2025 [20:40]
EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair
- 25.10.2025 [20:03]
Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye
- 25.10.2025 [19:38]
Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara
- 25.10.2025 [18:09]
US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia
- 25.10.2025 [13:48]
Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene
- 25.10.2025 [13:29]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $68
- 25.10.2025 [12:29]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation
- 25.10.2025 [00:37]
Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2
- 24.10.2025 [21:03]
Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”
- 24.10.2025 [21:00]
ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo
- 24.10.2025 [20:10]
First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations
- 24.10.2025 [19:42]
Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center
- 24.10.2025 [18:58]
German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks
- 24.10.2025 [18:18]
Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:06]
Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation
- 24.10.2025 [18:03]
Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan
- 24.10.2025 [17:01]
UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings
- 24.10.2025 [15:50]
King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle
- 24.10.2025 [15:35]
Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia
- 24.10.2025 [15:01]