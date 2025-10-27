The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Jude Bellingham has been a standout for Real Madrid to help them take a 2-1 lead over Barcelona in El Clasico.

The English midfielder played a key role in assisting the opening goal scored by Kylian Mbappe with a wonderful pass.

After that, Bellingham was also put his side back into the lead by scoring a simple tap-in in the 43rd minute.

In doing so, Jude has now also become the youngest player to score AND assist goals in an El Clasico for Real Madrid.

He's done so at the age of 22 and has broken the record previously held by his teammate Vinicius Jr.

