Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

A criminal case has been initiated by the Prosecutor General's Office in connection with the criminal incident against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. The Russian Prosecutor's Office is also conducting investigations into the matter. A separate inquiry is being carried out regarding the application of force and torture. We are cooperating on this issue as well, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told journalists.

"We hope that the operational measures will lead to a legal and logical conclusion regarding the facts of unjustified use of force and torture," K. Aliyev emphasized.