Karabakh Revival Fund holds event on theme “Regional peace, cooperation and a strategic view of Karabakh’s revival”

On 18 September 2025, the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) organized a forum dedicated to the theme “Regional peace, cooperation and a strategic view of Karabakh’s revival.”

At the event, organized within the framework of the business platform “Friends of the Karabakh Revival Fund” on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Memorial Day — 27 September, the following took part: Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, officials, donors and partners of the Fund, members of the families of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland, as well as representatives of the public and the media.

At the beginning, the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence.

With welcoming addresses, R. Hajiyev, M. Babayev and Bahar Muradova spoke, who noted the significance of the event as well as outlined the topics for discussion.

The event then continued with panel discussions.

The panel discussions were moderated by Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fundraising and Communications Department of the Karabakh Revival Fund, and included presentations by the following: Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev on the topic “COP29 and sustainable prospects: Karabakh’s green transformation experience”; Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev on the topic “The role of memory in building a sustainable future”; deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nigar Mammadova on the topic “The role of state–society unity in the freedom and revival of Karabakh”; and Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for South Caucasus Studies, political commentator, on the topic “The impact of the 44-day Patriotic War on regional geopolitics.”

In the course of the event, representatives of companies — donors and partners of the Karabakh Revival Fund — also spoke.

In particular, Ehtiram Guliyev, founder of Huner Group; Osman Karakus, Chairman of the Board of Azerlotereya OJSC; and Ilgar Nuri, adviser to the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Veysəloğlu Group of Companies, noted the importance of the active participation of local companies in the restoration of the liberated territories and spoke in detail about their work and the projects implemented within the framework of cooperation with the Fund.

After the speeches, the event continued with a question-and-answer session.

In conclusion of the event, crystal plaques were presented to the speakers for their support of the forum, and each participant received an olive tree sapling symbolizing memory, sustainability, and development.

It should be noted that within the framework of the event, a photo exhibition “From Tragedy to Victory,” reflecting the reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, was also organized.