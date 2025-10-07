Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan plays a vital role in strengthening cohesion of the Turkic world today

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan plays a vital role in strengthening the cohesion of the Turkic world today

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Addressing the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed Azerbaijan's peace initiative and President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership.

"In this difficult period, I would like to commend the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and I believe that this historic step will serve as an important milestone in resolving the 30-year conflict," the Kazakh President said.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's contribution to regional and international initiatives, Tokayev added: "I would like to thank Azerbaijan and all Turkic states for their contribution to transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization. I am confident that under President Ilham Aliyev’s chairmanship, the Organization of Turkic States will continue to prosper and strengthen further."

The President of Kazakhstan also underscored that today Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in consolidating the unity of the Turkic world and ensuring regional stability.