Kazakhstan, EU enter a new stage of talks on visa facilitation and readmission

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The delegations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union held another round of negotiations on the draft Agreement of Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreement, Kazinform reported citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA .

During the negotiations, the parties continued substantive discussions aimed at further aligning their positions on the key provisions of the future agreements.

Special attention was given to improving visa procedures for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including application processing times, the issuance of multiple-entry visas, the optimization of supporting documentation requirements, and other practical measures designed to facilitate people-to-people contacts.

At the end of the talks, the parties noted significant progress on the majority of provisions of both agreements and confirmed their readiness to continue the work.

The results achieved reflect a high level of mutual understanding and provide a solid foundation for further enhancing the mobility of citizens, as well as expanding business, educational, scientific, and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.