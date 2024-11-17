Kenyan participant: Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing COP29 are remarkable and noteworthy

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

“At COP29, decisions are expected to be made regarding the establishment of new global climate financing targets. This is a significant step forward. There is also hope that some final work will be done regarding the regulation of carbon markets. These two issues are among the key priorities for the COP29 climate summit,” Dolfine Magero, a Kenyan participant at the COP29 climate summit said in an interview with AZERTAC.

Magero praised the organization of COP29, particularly highlighting the coordination and efforts of the volunteers. She stated, "Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing this event are remarkable and noteworthy. We observe that the event is very well planned, with excellent coordination. The preparation of the volunteers and their readiness to always assist is especially impressive. Overall, the organizational work has been carried out at a very high level."