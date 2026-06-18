Kenya’s official: Sharing Azerbaijan’s rich experience with Kenya can significantly enhance the efficient use of our energy resources

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev has met with James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum of Kenya.

Both sides hailed the positive development dynamics of bilateral relations. The discussions focused on the energy, oil, and gas sectors, which remain key priorities of Kenya-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Wandayi noted that during Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto's visit to Baku for WUF13, special emphasis was placed on energy cooperation during his high-level meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. The Minister emphasized that sharing Azerbaijan’s rich experience in energy resource exploration and extraction could greatly contribute to the efficient utilization of Kenya's energy reserves, specialized personnel training, and the expansion of foreign investment opportunities.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev underscored the importance of maximizing existing frameworks to expand bilateral ties. He noted that ongoing negotiations held under the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Energy Sector, signed last year between the respective energy ministries of Azerbaijan and Kenya, have significantly accelerated cooperation in this field. The Ambassador added that during his visit to Baku, the Kenyan President also held productive discussions with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain continuous contacts between the relevant institutional bodies of both nations.