Khankendi hosts panel discussion on geopolitical shifts and their impact on regional sovereignty

Khankendi, April 8, AZERTAC

A panel discussion themed “Geopolitical shifts and their impact on regional sovereignty” was held as part of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum at Garabagh University.

The event, moderated by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), highlighted the impact of changes in the global balance of power on national sovereignty, maintaining strategic stability in the region, as well as accountable partnerships.

In his remarks, Farid Shafiyev said that during the occupation of Karabakh, several politicians from the United States, Canada, and the Czech Republic stated that Azerbaijan should come to terms with the current situation. “However, despite all these approaches, Azerbaijan managed to restore its territorial integrity,” he added.

Çağrı Erhan, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, described Karabakh as the cultural, industrial, and tourist center of Azerbaijan. Noting that the long-term occupation of Karabakh has led to instability in the South Caucasus region, the Chief Advisor described Azerbaijan as a strong state that restored its territorial integrity.

Rachael Rudolph, Researcher at the Beijing Institute of Technology, underlined that economic development is the foundation for maintaining peace in the region. According to her, building various trade partnerships, investment sources, and institutional ties reduces external influences, strengthening economic stability at the local and regional levels.

István Kiss, Executive Director of the Danube Institute of Hungary, mentioned that Hungary has always been a great friend of the Turks: “I have always had great sympathy for the Turkish people. Hungary has always supported the Turks and I believe that it will continue to do so in the future. Therefore, I do believe that the entry of Hungary into the Turkic world is a special privilege.”

Hongsheng Sheng, a professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law of the People's Republic of China, spoke about the impacts of global developments on various countries. "The economic and social development will help advance the peace, which will pave the way for stability in the region," the Chinese expert added.

The panel concluded with a Q&A session.