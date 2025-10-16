Khankendi reborn: President Ilham Aliyev champions Azerbaijan’s vision of sustainable urban revival at 3rd National Urban Forum

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

“President Ilham Aliyev’s address at the 3rd National Urban Development Forum in Khankendi stands as a powerful testament to Azerbaijan’s vision of progress, resilience, and renewal. The speech not only celebrated the nation’s remarkable achievements in urban planning and reconstruction but also reflected Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in sustainable development and international cooperation,” Fatima Tuz Zehra, Editor-in-Chief of The Gulf Observer, told AZERTAC.

She added: “By hosting the Forum in Khankendi—a city once marred by conflict but now reborn as a symbol of peace and revival—Azerbaijan conveyed a profound message of unity, restoration, and forward-looking optimism. President Ilham Aliyev’s words highlighted how urban planning has become a cornerstone of national development, integrating economic growth, climate adaptation, and technological innovation into a cohesive strategy for a modern, prosperous nation.

“The event’s collaboration with UN-Habitat and the participation of over 200 international guests from more than 60 countries reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s credibility as a global partner in urban development. Such international engagement reflects both trust and admiration for the country’s progress and its model of post-conflict reconstruction rooted in sustainability and inclusivity.”

Fatima Tuz Zehra further noted: “President Aliyev’s emphasis on the reconstruction of Garabagh and East Zangezur demonstrated not only a commitment to rebuilding infrastructure but also to restoring dignity and livelihood for the displaced. The comprehensive master plans, green energy projects, ‘smart city’ initiatives, and ecosystem restoration efforts reflect a progressive and environmentally responsible approach to urban renewal. The construction of airports, highways, railways, and social infrastructure underscores a vision of connectivity, opportunity, and long-term prosperity.

“Equally inspiring is the ‘Great Return’ program, enabling thousands of Azerbaijanis to resettle in their ancestral homes. This initiative transforms tragedy into triumph—showcasing how strategic planning and national unity can rebuild communities and strengthen national identity.”

Concluding her remarks, the expert said: “The decision to host the upcoming 13th World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 is a crowning acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s global standing. It confirms that the nation’s success in sustainable urbanization has gained international recognition and serves as an exemplary model for others navigating post-conflict development.

“President Ilham Aliyev’s speech encapsulated Azerbaijan’s journey from devastation to dynamic growth, from recovery to global relevance. His message was one of hope, innovation, and determination—affirming that Azerbaijan’s urban transformation is not only rebuilding cities but also shaping a greener, smarter, and more inclusive future for generations to come.”