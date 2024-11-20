Ki Hyun Lee: Discussions at COP29 will play a major role in addressing climate change

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"COP29 is an internationally significant conference that Azerbaijan has organized at a high level. We had very important discussions within COP29. People ranging from 9 to 75 years old gathered here," said COP29 participant Ki Hyun Lee in an interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting his representation of a major climate change campaign, Ki Hyun Lee stated: "All water sports come together here. We participated in both COP27 and COP28 and have traveled to more than 100 countries."

Commenting on the significance of the discussions at COP29, he noted: "I believe these discussions will play a major role in the fight against climate change."