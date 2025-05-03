King Charles of UK to deliver throne speech to Canadian parliament amid US threats

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

King Charles will visit Canada later this month and deliver the Speech from the Throne to open the new parliament, Anadolu Agency reported.

Newly-minted Prime Minister Mark Carney said he invited the king to deliver the May 27 speech. The visit is seen as reinforcement of Canada’s sovereignty in the face of a 51st state annexation threat from US President Donald Trump.

“That (Charles’ visit) clearly underscores the sovereignty of our country,” Carney told a press conference. “This is the ultimate head of state.”

Canada is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and a former British colony. King Charles is the nominal head of state of Canada.

To date, Charles has been silent about the repeated chirping by Trump that he wants to annex Canada.

“The King accompanied by The Queen, will attend The State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued Friday.

The Speech from the Throne details the priorities of the Canadian government. It is normally read to parliament by the Governor General, the British monarch’s representative in Canada.

The last time royalty journeyed to Canada to read the speech was Queen Elizabeth in 1977.

"This is an historic honor which matches the weight of our times," Carney said. "On Monday, Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and to build a strong economy."