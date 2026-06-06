Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority says air traffic resumed after temporary closure due to Iranian attacks

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced the reopening of the country's airspace after a precautionary closure imposed following Iranian missile and drone attacks, according to Gulf Times.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the authority said Kuwaiti airspace had been closed for two hours beginning at 4:15 a.m. as a precautionary measure after the country was subjected to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.

During the closure, 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to neighboring airports to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews and to maintain operations in accordance with the highest security and safety standards, the statement said.

The authority added that, following coordination with the relevant agencies and confirmation that conditions had stabilized and the threat had passed, air traffic operations and arriving flights resumed at 6:15 a.m.

It also said that flights diverted to airports in Dammam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had returned to Kuwait International Airport after air traffic resumed and Kuwaiti airspace was reopened.