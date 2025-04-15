Kyrgyz delegate: Strong legal cooperation is crucial for future of Turkic States

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“The steps taken in regional security and legal cooperation are of strategic importance. Developing legislation aligned with the demands of the modern era and enhancing the capacity for mutual and operational interaction among law enforcement agencies are among the key responsibilities of our committees,” said Eldar Sulaimanov, Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He made the remarks while addressing the second meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments, held in Baku under the theme “Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among the Turkic States: Role of Parliaments.”

Sulaimanov emphasized that TURKPA serves as a landmark international platform for strengthening legal and political dialogue among Turkic nations. He underscored that, beyond parliamentary diplomacy, the cooperation framework should focus on engaging the younger generation, particularly in addressing information security and digital safety challenges.

Reaffirming Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to regional collaboration, Sulaimanov stated: “The dialogue we propose is not merely formal but constitutes the foundation of deep and strategic solidarity among Turkic states. Kyrgyzstan is fully prepared to advance shared goals through this platform based on common values.”