Kyrgyz official: Together with Azerbaijan, we have opportunities to address climate change

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

"I represented my country in many international exhibitions in numerous countries. I would say that Azerbaijan hosts unique events. Even before the start of COP29, we saw President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s great attention to the organization of this event,” said Yusif Tahmazov, advisor to the Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, official representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic in Azerbaijan, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Hailing the high organization of COP29, Yusif Tahmazov noted that it marks a first time when Kyrgyzstan joins COP with its private stand. “This makes us feel happy and we wanted to make our contribution to COP29, deciding to bring traditional Kyrgyz dwelling - a yurt - to Azerbaijan, which aroused a lot of interest among COP29 participants,” he emphasized.

Mentioning a great potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz official said that the brotherly nations have opportunities to address climate challenges together.

“The rapid shallowing of Caspian Sea creates serious ecological and economic risks that require urgent measures,” Tahmazov underscored.