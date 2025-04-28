Kyrgyzstan issues silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, in honor of the celebration of the significant 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, from April 28, 2025 puts into circulation a silver collection coin “80th Anniversary of Great Victory” of the “Historical events” series, according to Kabar.
The main plot of the obverse side of the coin “80th Anniversary of Great Victory” is the image of a stylized figure “80” in the shape of a festive salute. A star is depicted in the upper part of the coin. The lower part contains an image of a bouquet of red carnations framed by a ribbon as a symbol of grief and honor to those who died in the war. The inscription: “Улуу Жеңишке - 80 жыл / 80th anniversary of Great Victory” is around the coin circumference.
The center of the reverse side of the coin contains the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic framed by the numbers “2025” and “1945” against the background of soaring doves symbolizing peace and freedom. The inscription: “Кыргыз Республикасынын Улуттук банкы / National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic” is placed around the coin circumference. The metal alloy (Ag 925), the year of coin issue “2025” and the weight of the coin (28.28 g) are specified in the lower part of the coin.
