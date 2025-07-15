LA28 reveals first version of detailed competition calendar with three years to go until the 2028 Olympic Games

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Friday, 14 July 2028 will be a day to remember for fans, athletes and performers alike, as the Olympic Games LA28 spring to life with an undoubtedly memorable Opening Ceremony split between two iconic venues: the LA Memorial Coliseum and 2028 Stadium in Inglewood.

Beginning at 17:00 local time (GMT -7), the ceremony will be perfectly timed to take full advantage of the afternoon sun, so-called “golden hour” lighting and what will hopefully be a spectacular sunset over the City of Angels.

The timing of the Opening Ceremony was revealed as part of the first version of the detailed competition calendar released by LA28 on Monday, 14 July, which coincided with the three years to go milestone for the Olympic Games LA28.

The competition schedule – which can be viewed by day and by session – sets the tone for two (and a little extra) incredible weeks of sporting competition, beginning with preliminary action across seven sports on Wednesday, 12 July.

There will certainly be plenty of excitement in the air along the world-famous shores of Venice Beach during the early morning hours of Saturday, 15 July, with triathlon set to award the first set of medals at the Olympic Games LA28.

In fact, the first week of the Olympic Games LA28 will have an entirely different flavour than the Olympic Games Paris 2024, as athletics swaps places with swimming on the competition calendar, bringing track and field finals forward by a week, while leaving the marathons in their traditional slot at the end of the Olympic Games.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the second week of the Olympic Games LA28 will be any less entertaining, with swimming finals at the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood creating a once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere in the heart of Los Angeles.

For fans interested in wall-to-wall action, Saturday, 29 July will likely be a highlight of the Games. Featuring 16 gold and bronze medal team sport matches, along with 19 finals in individual sports, there’ll be an almost endless buffet of sports to choose from on what could easily be dubbed “Super Saturday."

Unfortunately, as the idiom goes, all good things must come to an end – and the Olympic Games LA28 are no exception.

After 19 days of unforgettable action, the Olympic Games LA28 will reach their conclusion during a highly-anticipated Closing Ceremony at 18:00 local time (GMT -7) on Sunday, 30 July.