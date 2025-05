Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

On May 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, together with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, visited an exhibition of Vietnamese paintings at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.