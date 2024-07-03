LeBron James to sign 2-year, $104 million max deal to return to Lakers: Sources

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

LeBron James plans to sign a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources confirmed Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

He will have a player option next summer and a no-trade clause, sources said.

The Athletic previously reported that James intended to opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season.

James re-signing will bring the Lakers’ roster to 15 players — the league maximum. If he takes his maximum, the Lakers will have $190 million in guaranteed salary and be $1.1 million over the $188.9 million second apron, which would limit the team’s ability to make additional moves.

The new deal comes after news that James’ son Bronny, who was drafted at No. 55 by the Lakers last month, is planning to sign a standard NBA roster contract with multiple guaranteed seasons.

LeBron has long expressed a desire to play with Bronny, 19, in the pros, famously telling The Athletic in 2022: “My last year (in the NBA) will be played with my son.” The superstar forward modified that sentiment in 2023, telling ESPN his goal would also be realized playing with Bronny “either in the same uniform or (in) a matchup against him.”

Due to an NBA salary-cap quirk known as the “over-38 rule,” Los Angeles is unable to offer James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, a contract for more than three years.

In his six years as a Laker, James has averaged 27.0 points per game in the regular season and accumulated 9,436 of his more than NBA-record 40,474 career regular-season points. In his four postseason trips with Los Angeles, he’s averaged 26.1 points per game and helped lead the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020. The Lakers went 47-35 last season before being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

James is a 20-time All-Star, a four-time MVP and a four-time Finals MVP. The upcoming season will mark his seventh year with the franchise, which will match his first seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest consecutive stretch with any team during his career.