Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health signed as part of COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

The Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health was signed at a high-level roundtable on climate and health on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The coalition includes Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized that as the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is committed to promoting communication between climate and health.

He underlined that significant results were achieved within the framework of previous COPs.

“The Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH) at COP26, the Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition (I-CAN) at COP27, as well as the Operationalizing Climate-Health Financing: The Guiding Principles for Financing Climate and Health Solutions at COP28 have laid an important and solid foundation,” the minister emphasized.

“By signing the Letter of Intent, we commit to a common vision according to which policies in the field of climate and health are not isolated but integrated into all aspects of governance and development,” Teymur Musayev added.