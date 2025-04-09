Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet participants of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Media Center, met with Rafiga Makhsudova and Zalika Mammadova, participants of the "Young beekeeper" project, in Gabala.

During their meeting, Leyla Aliyeva engaged in heartfelt conversations with the young beekeepers, discussing their activities, initial experiences, and impressions of beekeeping productivity.

Rafiga Makhsudova and Zalika Mammadova expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support and presented her with their first batch of honey, specially packaged and purified by them.

Since 2021, over 60 young families in the Gabala district have been supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project includes a one-month training program for selected participants, conducted by professionals. It aims to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the financial well-being of young families. The trained beekeepers received complete equipment, including bee families, hives, beekeeping clothing, and necessary accessories.

To achieve competitive honey production in a market economy, the project plans to help new beekeepers access a broad customer base through product exhibitions and effective sales organization.