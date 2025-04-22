Leyla Aliyeva meets with spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee

Hanoi, April 22, AZERTAC

As part of her visit to Vietnam, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the National Fine Arts Museum.

The Museum, one of Vietnam’s most prominent cultural institutions, showcases the country’s artistic heritage through a rich collection that attracts both local and international visitors. In addition to its permanent exhibitions, the museum features a space for temporary exhibits and a Creative Space for Children.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva and Ngô Phương Ly exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted that the close cooperation between the two countries began with National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s first foreign visit to Vietnam as a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR. She noted that today, the Foundation named after the National Leader continues to strengthen ties with Vietnam across various fields, fostering relations based on partnership, mutual respect, and friendship.

The meeting emphasized the importance of further enhancing interstate cooperation in various sectors, including cultural, educational, and social initiatives. Both sides expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Tô Lâm, to Azerbaijan on May 7–8 would mark another milestone in advancing bilateral ties.

They also underscored the value of continuing cultural collaborations, such as the 2023 Hanoi premiere of the “Vietnam Suite” by renowned Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, the organization of a joint concert with the Vietnam National Academy of Music, the celebration of cultural days in both countries, and reciprocal visits by cultural figures, intellectuals, and young activists.

Leyla Aliyeva reaffirmed that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation would continue supporting projects in Vietnam across various sectors.

The meeting also focused on the two countries’ tourism potential and environmental protection initiatives. Both parties stressed the significant role of these joint projects in further developing bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people connections.