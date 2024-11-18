Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on strengthening environmental literacy among youth at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, participated in discussions titled “Investing in Education for Climate Resilience: Strengthening Early Development and Environmental Literacy”. The event was co-organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and IDEA Public Union as part of COP29.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the crucial role of youth in addressing environmental challenges and combating climate change on a global scale. She stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for young people to share knowledge and experiences through environmental education, awareness campaigns, and international platforms.

Highlighting IDEA's projects and initiatives, Leyla Aliyeva outlined numerous efforts aimed at engaging youth in climate action and fostering responsible attitudes toward nature. She provided insights into eco-camps, awareness campaigns, documentary films, and their positive outcomes.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted that IDEA has been a member of the IUCN since 2014, emphasizing a decade of inter-institutional cooperation. She drew attention to the significant role of international solidarity and collaboration in ensuring a sustainable and healthy future and cultivating a more environmentally informed younger generation.

Other speakers at the event included Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education; Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General; Bryce Coon, Director of Education at EARTHDAY.ORG; and Janina Guevara, a young eco-activist representing the "#Decarbonize" program by the Center for Global Education. They shared various perspectives on the topic and stressed the importance of environmental literacy.