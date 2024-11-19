Leyla Aliyeva participates in panel discussions on marine mammals as part of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union participated in the panel discussions themed "Marine mammals: their role in the health of the marine ecosystem and the mitigation of climate change" co-organized as part of COP29 by IDEA Public Union and the "Great Whale Conservancy" Environmental NGO.

Addressing the event, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the importance of the marine mammals in terms of ensuring ecological balance and climate stability.

Emphasizing the role of whales, as the world`s largest mammals, in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, Leyla Aliyeva underlined that despite the 1985 moratorium on whaling, some countries continue to hunt whales.

She noted that the population of Caspian seals has declined almost six times since the early 20th century.

Highlighting the IDEA`s activity over the last 13 years, Leyla Aliyeva mentioned various initiatives, including awareness campaigns for youth and the broader public, coastal clean-up actions with volunteers, the release of fish fry into the water, and efforts to protect the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.

Addressing the event, Michael Fishbach, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Great Whale Conservancy and Tariyel Eybatov, General Director of Hasanbay Zardabi Museum of Natural History highlighted the importance of various marine mammals, including whales and seals, for the marine ecosystem, and the impact of water pollution on the environment.