Leyla Hasanova: Children and youth participation are priority for COP29 Presidency

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Children and youth participation are a priority for COP29 Presidency. As the COP29 Presidency Youth Climate Champion, I am committed to continuing to support and elevate youth voices and priorities to the highest levels,” said Leyla Hasanova, COP29 Youth Climate Champion, at the event themed “Meaningful Engagement of Children and Youth in the NDC 3.0 Process: An Inventory on progress and achievements”.

“I will continue to support the best of my abilities the various amazing youth-led efforts for meaningful children and youth engagement in the NDC 3.0 process that are being championed by different youth organizations and I urge Parties to do the same,” she emphasized.

Leyla Hasanova said she will continue to advocate for meaningful engagement of children and youth as Azerbaijan develops its Nationally Determined Contributions.