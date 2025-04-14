Lithuanian vice foreign minister informed about challenges impeding normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Julius Pranevičius, Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting explored bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as the regional and international situation.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the wide potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the economy, trade, energy security, and humanitarian domains, stressing the importance of the political consultation mechanism in terms of discussing the issues in this regard. The two underscored the significance of enhancing partnership within multilateral platforms.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current situation and the realities in the region in the post-conflict period, efforts to combat the mine threat, as well as the progress of normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He provided an insight into the challenges impeding the advancement of peace and normalization process, including the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia, and a number of legislative acts, the rapid armament of Armenia, as well as the existence of the OSCE Minsk Group and the related structures remained from the past conflict.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, engaged in talks with the Lithuanian delegation, headed by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Julius Pranevičius.