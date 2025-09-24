Liverpool prepare new deal for record-breaker after historic derby moment

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Liverpool are moving to secure the future of Ryan Gravenberch after the Dutch midfielder etched his name into Merseyside derby history, according to The Sporting News.

The 23-year-old became the youngest player ever to score and assist in a Premier League derby during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Everton at Anfield.

His performance not only sealed bragging rights but also underlined his growing influence under Arne Slot.

Gravenberch struck the opener before setting up Hugo Ekitike for the second goal, a combination that reportedly convinced Liverpool to begin talks over a new contract.

His current deal runs until 2027, so there is no immediate pressure, but the club apparently wants to reward his rapid rise with fresh terms.