Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave club on free transfer amid expected move to Real Madrid

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid after announcing he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, Sky Sports reported.

"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," said Alexander-Arnold in a message on social media, as talks with Real are at an advanced stage.

No contract with the Spanish club has been signed yet, but Sky Sports News understands Alexander-Arnold has a verbal agreement in place to join the 15-time European champions this summer.

The England international came through the Liverpool academy and has played 352 times for the first team, winning two Premier League titles - including this season's.

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies in 2019, and also lifted two Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield.

The 26-year-old started this season as one of the three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, and while Liverpool extended Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's deals by two years, they will lose Alexander-Arnold for no fee.

Liverpool's offer to Alexander-Arnold would have made him the best-paid full-back not just in the Premier League, but also in world football - but the club realised that a new agreement was not possible, as the defender had his heart set on Real Madrid.

The final meeting between Hughes and Alexander-Arnold's camp came earlier in the spring, after Liverpool had rejected a bid from Real Madrid in the January transfer window. That was the moment he told Slot he would be leaving the club.

Alexander-Arnold said on X to confirm his exit: "After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life.”