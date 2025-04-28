Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and welcomes Baku’s initiatives to enhance mutual cooperation within the SCO to strengthen its international authority,” said Lu Mei, China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, during a briefing in Baku.

The diplomat added, “Beijing is ready to use the SCO platform to collaborate with Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, the digital economy, modern agriculture, and green development.”