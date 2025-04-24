“MacroFrontiers 2025: 3rd International Scientific Conference on Macromolecular Compounds” kicks off at ASOIU

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

On April 24, as part of the 105th anniversary celebrations of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), the “MacroFrontiers 2025: 3rd International Scientific Conference on Macromolecular Compounds” officially commenced.

Prior to the opening ceremony, ASOIU Rector Associate Professor Rufat Azizov, university staff, and international guests paid tribute at the Alley of Honors to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist-academician Zarifa Aliyeva by laying flowers at their graves.

Held in the university’s Assembly Hall, the event began with the national anthem and brought together renowned scientists, industry representatives, doctoral students, and researchers from across the globe. The conference serves as a valuable platform for the scientific and practical exchange of ideas.

In his opening remarks, ASOIU Rector Associate Professor Rufat Azizov welcomed participants and emphasized the significance of organizing such a high-level academic event within the university’s anniversary framework. He noted that this conference plays a crucial role in promoting Azerbaijani science on the international stage and showcasing the country’s scientific potential. The Rector underlined the importance of innovations in macromolecular compounds for the advancement of industrial and technological fields. He also stressed the relevance of the conference not only for scientific exchange but also for expanding university-industry collaboration, identifying future research directions, and enabling young researchers to benefit from international experience. Concluding his speech, he thanked local and foreign participants and wished the conference success.

Among the keynote speakers were Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev, Director General of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes Academician Vagif Abbasov, Rector of Bulgaria’s South-West University “Neofit Rilski” Professor Nikolay Marin, Professor Vitaliy Khutoryanskiy of the University of Reading, and Professor Mohd Sapuan Salit of Universiti Putra Malaysia. They highlighted the importance of strengthening academic ties for scientific collaboration, knowledge transfer, and sustainable development. The speakers emphasized that the conference is of particular relevance for discussing ongoing research in macromolecules, fostering international cooperation, and addressing current challenges in the field. They also commended ASOIU’s contributions to training engineering specialists for the oil and industrial sectors and noted its achievements in scientific research.

The conference featured a panel session titled “The State-Industry-University Cooperation Model as a Driver of Innovative Development,” where participants discussed collaborative approaches to innovation. Panelists included Elnur Nasibov, Chair of the Board of the Education Development Fund; Khamis Seyranov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology; Gadir Aliyev, Process Director of SOCAR Downstream; Fikrat Aliyev, Director of SOCAR Fugro LLC; and Matlab Abbasov, Chair of the Board of the “N1” Winery. They shared insights and innovative practices from their respective fields.

An exhibition on “Modern Technologies and Innovations in Industry” was also organized as part of the conference, showcasing the role of technological advancements and innovations in the industrial sector.

The conference brought together representatives from numerous Azerbaijani higher education institutions and scientific research institutes, as well as participants from dozens of international universities. In total, 307 scientific articles and 241 abstracts were submitted, including 27 articles and 49 abstracts from foreign scholars.

Addressing contemporary issues and playing a vital role in shaping future research directions, the conference will continue over two days with thematic breakout sessions.