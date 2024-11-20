Madagascar participant: COP29 is a crucial event for addressing global environmental concerns

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“It is my second COP conference participation. The organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan is amazing. Everything has been done with high professionalism, and based on my previous experience, I can say that this time the organization is at an even better level,” said Mohajy Karine Vognimanorosolo, a participant from Madagascar, attending COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Discussing her current project, she added: "The project I am working on is a government project, financed by the World Bank.”

Vognimanorosolo described COP29 as a crucial event for international collaboration and for addressing global environmental challenges.