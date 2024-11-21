MAIRE Foundation Study at COP29: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan show strong awareness of energy transition urgency VIDEO

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“People in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are aware of the urgency of the energy transition,” said Ilaria Catastini, General Manager of the MAIRE Foundation, during a presentation at the Italian Pavilion at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Between September and October 2024, the MAIRE Foundation conducted interviews with 2,000 highly educated individuals and opinion leaders from both countries.

“In Azerbaijan, problem-solving abilities are considered crucial to address the challenges posed by the energy transition, which requires innovative solutions. Meanwhile, in Kazakhstan, critical thinking skills are essential for analyzing complex data, evaluating approaches, and making informed decisions,” Catastini noted.

She added, “In Azerbaijan, 55% of respondents consider the energy transition a priority, compared to 39% in Kazakhstan. This reflects a growing awareness of environmental issues and the economic opportunities they present, suggesting a fertile ground for future initiatives.”

Catastini also highlighted that 64% of Azerbaijani respondents—outperforming countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India—and 53% of Kazakh respondents—exceeding Italy, the UK, the US, and China—view energy transition as critical to combating climate change.

Training and upskilling emerged as essential, with over 80% of respondents in both countries emphasizing its importance, surpassing figures from India (71%) and the US and South Africa (75%). “The energy transition demands significant workforce upskilling in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, paving the way for more green jobs than ever,” Catastini stated.

Sponsored by MAIRE subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, the study demonstrated the international community’s growing recognition that energy transition requires new skills to unlock business and employment opportunities. Despite short-term challenges and costs, respondents overwhelmingly acknowledged the long-term value and positive impact of energy transition efforts.

MAIRE’s study encompassed 12 countries across four continents, conducting over 2,000 interviews in partnership with IPSOS, an international market research firm.

MAIRE operates at the intersection of the manufacturing industry and energy resources, serving as a leading technology and engineering group driving the Energy Transition. The Group offers Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. MAIRE operates in 45 countries and employs over 9,300 people worldwide.

The full version of the research is available at the following link:

https://fondazione.groupmaire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoals_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf