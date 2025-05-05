Major travel disruptions on Spain’s high-speed rail after ‘coordinated’ cable theft

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Tens of thousands of people saw their travel disrupted Sunday evening and Monday morning after a cable theft threw Spain’s high-speed rail network into chaos, according to Anadolu Agency.

Cables were stolen at four locations along the rail line connecting Madrid with Seville, stranding many travelers heading south from Madrid after a long weekend and Spanish Mother’s Day.

“The economic gain from an operation like this is negligible compared to the damage it causes. I wouldn’t call it theft – I’d rather call it sabotage,” Transport Minister Oscar Puente told broadcaster Cadena Ser on Monday morning.

“Four cable thefts of very little value at four different locations. It's quite a coordinated action. Whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing because it’s an area with no cameras,” he added.

The head of Spain’s rail operator Renfe posted on X that on top of the cable theft, another train experienced a “snag” that dragged down the overhead power line supplying electricity to the train.

Renfe asked passengers heading to Toledo, Puertollano and Andalusia not to go to Madrid’s Atocha station until after 8 am local time (0600GMT) due to the delays.

Later, the company said affected trains would gradually resume service from 9.30 am -- more than 15 hours after they ground to a halt.

Renfe said around 30 trains carrying 10,700 passengers were stranded between destinations.

Jesus Navarro, a reporter for Spanish broadcaster RNE, was among those affected. He said he spent 15 hours on the train.

“To get the train moving, a diesel locomotive had to come and tow it to a point where it could once again receive electricity,” he said, calling it a “tremendous morning.”

Thousands more travelers saw their trains canceled or severely delayed, as service remains irregular.

The incident came less than a week after Spain suffered a near-nationwide blackout, which also severely disrupted rail traffic.