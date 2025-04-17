Maka Botchorishvili: Trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is very much needed

Tbilisi, April 17, AZERTAC

“The South Caucasus is a region of strategic importance with immense potential, from which we can jointly benefit. In the current geopolitical context, the need for trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia is greater than ever,” said Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili during a trilateral meeting held between representatives of the Foreign Ministries of the three countries in Tbilisi.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Maka Botchorishvili emphasized Georgia’s commitment to advancing regional cooperation and identifying common interests, stating: “It is nothing but Georgia’s genuine desire to foster regional cooperation and to find shared interests that unite us and bring us to this table today.”

“The main objective of the meeting is to exchange views and identify common interests among the three countries in areas that will contribute to enhancing mutually beneficial, practical trilateral cooperation in support of regional prosperity, stability, and sustainable development,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry noted.

The trilateral meeting was held in a closed format, with the participation of Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, and other members of their respective delegations.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent