Malaysian professor: Armenia must provide information on mass graves and prisoners

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

"About 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens are still missing as a result of the Karabakh conflict. For over three decades, their families have lived in unbearable uncertainty and have been deprived of their fundamental rights," said Mohammad Naqib Eishan Jan, Professor at the International Islamic University of Malaysia as he addressed the session on "Strengthening cooperation to address the missing persons crisis" held as part of the international conference on "Joining efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issues of missing persons."

"Providing detailed information regarding the whereabouts of missing persons, how they’re treated, sites of their burial is a requirement of international humanitarian law and the Convention on Human Rights. Those who do not collaborate with the families of missing persons are responsible under international humanitarian law,” he noted.

“Armenia must cooperate and provide information on mass graves and prisoners. Otherwise, it would mean a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights, which also means being held accountable before the international community," the professor added.