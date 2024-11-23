Maldivian Minister: We should boost our activities to mitigate the impact of climate change

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“COP29 is a pivotal event for both Azerbaijan and the entire world. I commend the excellent organization of the event. I believe we will achieve successful outcomes by the end of the day,” said Thoriq Ibrahim, Maldivian Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“In contrast to Azerbaijan and other countries, the Maldives lacks large water reservoirs and extensive distribution networks. That’s why financial issues are a priority,” the minister emphasized.

“Our emissions are quite small globally, but that does not mean we should stop considering mitigation measures. We must boost our activities to mitigate the impact of climate change,” Thoriq Ibrahim added.