Man City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes' 94th-minute winner sends City third and set for Champions League

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Matheus Nunes scored a stoppage-time winner for Manchester City to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa that lifts them up to third in the Premier League table, Sky Sports reported.

It sparked jubilant scenes of celebration inside the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola leading them, his side now well placed to secure Champions League football next season having put an end to their rivals' five-game winning run in the league.

Bernardo Silva put City ahead early but Marcus Rashford, who had hit the post after 17 seconds, levelled for Villa from the penalty spot following a VAR intervention for a foul by Ruben Dias on Jacob Ramsey. City continued to push and push for the winner.

Nunes found it and his goal means City are now one point ahead of Nottingham Forest in the Champions League spots, with Unai Emery's Villa still seventh - albeit only four points behind City. The race remains close. But this was a huge moment for City.