Marijana Kujundžić: EU remains a reliable and long-term partner for Azerbaijan in the field of mine action

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“The experience has shown that mine action and reconstruction must go hand in hand. Recovery is most effective when it's guided by long-term planning, strong institutions, and above all, the needs of affected communities. In Azerbaijan, this reality is especially visible,” said Marijana Kujundžić, Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, during her speech at the 4th International Mine Action Conference held in Baku.

“The EU recognizes and praises Azerbaijan's major efforts on the ground, especially the work led by ANAMA and all operational actors involved in surveying, clearing, educating, and assisting affected communities. We are proud to stand with Azerbaijan in this effort,” she noted.

“The EU remains a reliable, long-term partner for Azerbaijan in the field of mine action. We remain committed to supporting efforts that place humanitarian demining at the heart of safe settlement and recovery. Together, we can help ensure that the land once marked by danger becomes the land of return, renewal, and opportunity,” the EU ambassador emphasized.