Marking historic progress on rights for persons with disabilities, UN conference tackles critical gaps

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Historical gains have been hard-won, but much more needs to be done to advance progress in realising promises made two decades ago, said the UN chief at the opening on Tuesday of the 19th global meeting on the rights of persons with disabilities at UN Headquarters, according to the UN.

“The world benefits when everyone has the chance to use their skills in the service of humanity and to pursue their dreams,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the opening session held in the iconic General Assembly Hall. “Your discussions today are a vital next step towards a world where all of us are respected and included.”

Known as COSP19, this year’s the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities runs from 9 to 11 June under the theme Celebrating and consolidating achievements and shaping the next phase of implementation in a changing world, with roundtable discussions, elections, decisions on best ways forward and first-hand accounts of challenges, innovative solutions and success stories from around the world.

Actions hinge on the convention, CRPD, a legally-binding agreement between Member State signatories to uphold, promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2006 and now ratified by 192 countries.

Twenty years later, much has been accomplished, including that over 90 per cent of countries have laws guaranteeing the rights of persons with disabilities, but much more must be done in light of the latest UN Disability and Development Report findings that show almost all of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators for persons with disabilities are off track.

“While progress is real, it is unacceptably slow,” the UN chief said.

Pointing to a world facing crises, from climate change and conflict to a global surge in the cost of living, Mr. Guterres said “too often, living with a disability means living in a world designed by and for others. Luckily, it is possible to redesign the world.”

Striving to lead by example, the UN’s Disability Inclusion Strategy aims to ensure change, led by the insights of people with disabilities.

“Together, let’s realise the rights of every person with disabilities and build a fair and vibrant future for all.”

Communities from around the world have already amplified their voices on Monday, holding a multi-session Civil Society Forum under the auspices of COSP19 to tackle pressing issues, from building resilient societies to enhancing accessible civic engagement, leadership and advocacy in political and public life.