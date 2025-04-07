The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Florida State University College of Medicine and University of Montpellier researchers found that older adults who were divorced or never married had a lower risk of developing dementia over an 18-year period compared to their married peers, the Medical Xpress reported. Findings suggest that being unmarried may not increase vulnerability to cognitive decline, contrary to long-held beliefs in public health and aging research.

Marriage is often linked to better health outcomes and longer life, but evidence connecting marital status to dementia risk remains inconsistent. Some studies have reported higher dementia risk among unmarried individuals, while others found no association or conflicting patterns for divorce and widowhood.

Rising numbers of older adults who are divorced, widowed, or never married have raised concerns about potential vulnerability to dementia in these groups. Prior research has not consistently addressed how marital status relates to specific causes of dementia or how factors such as sex, depression, or genetic predisposition may influence these associations.

In the study, "Marital status and risk of dementia over 18 years: Surprising findings from the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center," published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers conducted an 18-year cohort study to understand whether marital status was associated with dementia risk in older adults.

More than 24,000 participants without dementia at baseline were enrolled from over 42 Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers across the United States through the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center. Annual clinical evaluations were conducted by trained clinicians using standardized protocols to assess cognitive function and determine diagnoses of dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

To assess long-term risk, researchers followed participants for up to 18.44 years, yielding over 122,000 person-years of data. Marital status at baseline was categorized as married, widowed, divorced, or never married.

Dementia risk was analyzed using Cox proportional hazards regression, with married participants serving as the reference group. The models incorporated demographic characteristics, mental and physical health, behavioral history, genetic risk factors, and diagnostic as well as enrollment variables.

Compared to married participants, divorced or never married showed a consistently lower risk of developing dementia over the study period. Dementia diagnoses occurred in 20.1% of the overall sample. Among married participants, 21.9% developed dementia during the study period. Incidence was identical among widowed participants at 21.9% but notably lower for divorced (12.8%) and never-married participants (12.4%).

Hazard ratios showed a reduced risk for all three unmarried groups. In initial models adjusting only for age and sex, divorced individuals had a 34% lower risk of developing dementia (HR = 0.66, 95% CI = 0.59–0.73), never-married individuals had a 40% lower risk (HR = 0.60, 95% CI = 0.52–0.71), and widowed individuals had a 27% lower risk (HR = 0.73, 95% CI = 0.67–0.79).

These associations remained significant for the divorced and never-married groups after accounting for health, behavioral, genetic, and referral-related factors. The association for widowed participants weakened and was no longer statistically significant in the fully adjusted model.

When looking at specific dementia subtypes, all unmarried participants also showed reduced risk for Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. In contrast, no consistent associations were observed for vascular dementia or frontotemporal lobar degeneration in fully adjusted models. Divorced and never-married groups were also less likely to progress from mild cognitive impairment to dementia.

Risk patterns appeared slightly stronger among men, younger individuals, and participants referred to clinics by health professionals. Yet stratified analyses showed minimal variation, suggesting that the associations held across a wide range of demographic and clinical subgroups.

Researchers concluded that unmarried individuals, particularly those who were divorced or never married, had a lower risk of developing dementia than those who remained married. These associations persisted even after adjusting for physical and mental health, lifestyle factors, genetics, and differences in clinical referral and evaluation.

Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia were higher in married participants. Risk of progression from mild cognitive impairment to dementia was also higher. No evidence linked marital status to vascular dementia or early-stage cognitive decline. Patterns were broadly similar across sex, age, education, and genetic risk categories.

Unmarried older adults in this study were less likely to be diagnosed with dementia than their married counterparts. Structured clinical evaluations conducted annually by trained professionals showed significantly lower incidence for divorced and never-married participants.

After adjusting for demographic, behavioral, health, and genetic factors, the reduced risk remained significant for both groups. The findings contrast with prior studies linking unmarried status to increased dementia risk and offer new evidence on how relationship status may relate to cognitive outcomes when diagnosis is measured under standardized conditions.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000
  • 07.04.2025 [18:11]

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says
  • 07.04.2025 [18:08]

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week
  • 07.04.2025 [17:16]

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu
  • 07.04.2025 [16:32]

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan
  • 07.04.2025 [16:15]

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals
  • 07.04.2025 [15:57]

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage
  • 07.04.2025 [15:07]

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade
  • 07.04.2025 [15:03]

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab
  • 07.04.2025 [12:53]

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

  • [18:49]

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000

  • [18:11]

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says

  • [18:08]

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade

  • [17:54]

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

  • [17:46]

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport

  • [17:44]

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week

  • [17:16]

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

  • [17:06]

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society

  • [16:35]

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu

  • [16:32]

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan

  • [16:15]

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals

  • [15:57]

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district

  • [15:44]

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

  • [15:07]

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

  • [15:03]

ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • [14:55]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

  • [14:52]

AZAL: 33 years in the skies

  • [14:20]

® April 7 - World Health Day

  • [14:12]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand

  • [14:05]

Ashgabat welcomes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s classic “Arshin Mal Alan” with enthusiasm

  • [13:21]

Tashkent hosts 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference

  • [13:13]

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

  • [12:53]

Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM

  • [12:51]

ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10

  • [12:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

  • [12:36]

Reverse-rawling bat may inspire next-gen sensory tech and robotics

  • [12:17]

Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final

  • [11:59]

Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar

  • [11:55]

600 politicians and heads of organizations to attend Astana International Forum 2025

  • [11:42]

Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025

  • [11:31]

Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths, UN agencies warn

  • [11:22]

S. Korea's Government tentatively sets presidential election for June 3

  • [11:19]

Scientists claim this simple action could remove harmful microplastics from drinking water

  • [11:15]

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

  • [11:13]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [11:07]

Around 30 dead in DR Congo capital flooding, authorities say

  • [10:59]

Defiant Trump vows to stay course as countries scramble over tariffs

  • [10:54]

Obesity severity tied to increased risk across 16 common conditions

  • [10:35]

Tukish Football Federation bans Mourinho, Fenerbahçe players for 3 games after derby fiasco

  • [10:23]

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

  • [10:22]

NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum

  • 06.04.2025 [21:50]

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement to international community on International Mine Awareness Day

  • 06.04.2025 [21:33]

Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties

  • 06.04.2025 [21:17]

British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs

  • 06.04.2025 [20:59]

US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10

  • 06.04.2025 [20:37]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade

  • 06.04.2025 [18:23]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset

  • 06.04.2025 [18:11]

Pakistan hands over second consignment of emergency relief aid for people affected by earthquake to Myanmar

  • 06.04.2025 [17:43]

Buendia's late winner lifts Leverkusen past stubborn Heidenheim

  • 06.04.2025 [17:33]

Liverpool moves closer to title without kicking a ball as Arsenal held by Everton

  • 06.04.2025 [13:26]

16 killed in tornadoes, severe flooding across U.S. Midwest, South

  • 06.04.2025 [13:19]

Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district

  • 06.04.2025 [12:46]

Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

  • 06.04.2025 [12:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident

  • 06.04.2025 [11:53]

PSG win record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title

  • 06.04.2025 [11:32]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [11:20]

How microRNAs act as a 'blueprint' for the developing brain

  • 05.04.2025 [21:01]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation

  • 05.04.2025 [20:53]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

  • 05.04.2025 [20:40]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman

  • 05.04.2025 [17:20]

Senate Chairman: Pakistan and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations that always support each other

  • 05.04.2025 [17:08]

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan Army has consistently justified the trust placed in it by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and will remain committed to doing so in the future

  • 05.04.2025 [16:53]

Expert: SOCAR and Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry are of greatest interest to the UK - INTERVIEW

  • 05.04.2025 [16:41]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 05.04.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor

  • 05.04.2025 [16:30]

Germany's DAX stock index plunges almost 5% after tit-for-tat tariffs

  • 05.04.2025 [16:07]

Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion

  • 05.04.2025 [15:22]

The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power

  • 05.04.2025 [15:15]

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addresses Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly

  • 05.04.2025 [15:11]

Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

  • 05.04.2025 [15:05]

53 families receive house keys VIDEO

  • 05.04.2025 [14:21]

Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry

  • 05.04.2025 [13:42]

Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29

  • 05.04.2025 [13:23]

Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [13:12]

Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole

  • 05.04.2025 [12:49]

Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is among the top five countries for landmine contamination

  • 05.04.2025 [12:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 05.04.2025 [12:38]

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [12:34]

Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

  • 05.04.2025 [12:15]

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane scores in Bayern win over Augsburg as march towards title continues

  • 05.04.2025 [12:02]

The Milli Majlis urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia

  • 05.04.2025 [11:36]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

  • 05.04.2025 [11:15]

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally

  • 05.04.2025 [11:00]

China imposes 34% reciprocal tariffs on imports of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s trade war

  • 04.04.2025 [22:06]

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says

  • 04.04.2025 [22:03]

Educational opportunities for Moroccan students at Baku Higher Oil School discussed

  • 04.04.2025 [21:53]

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [21:27]

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 04.04.2025 [21:16]

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [20:34]

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

  • 04.04.2025 [19:54]

Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice

  • 04.04.2025 [19:39]

SOCAR, Romanian Chimcomplex S.A. company explore prospects for cooperation in petrochemical industry

  • 04.04.2025 [19:38]

11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting feature plenary sessions VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [19:25]

Baku hosted 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, EBRD explore implementation of ongoing & upcoming projects

  • 04.04.2025 [19:05]

BHOS student presents on Azerbaijan in Portugal

  • 04.04.2025 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia sign Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation

  • 04.04.2025 [18:33]

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes another meeting

  • 04.04.2025 [18:27]