Martin Chungong: I see decisions made at COP29 as a strong message to the entire world

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

“During the discussions at the Parliamentary Meeting, we emphasized the urgency of taking immediate action. By the end of COP29, we hope to see resolutions adopted by member states to implement urgent measures to address the climate change crisis,” said Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to the Secretary General, increasing resources allocated to climate action is particularly crucial.

“We wish for COP29 to play a key role in promoting fair and equitable climate action. As we make progress in the fight against climate change, it is essential to work together to meet the interests of all people and communities. I see the decisions made at COP29 as a strong message to the world. Developed communities must increase the financing needed by vulnerable communities around the world for climate action. Demonstrating solidarity in this struggle is crucial. The slogan of COP itself is solidarity with a green world,” he added.