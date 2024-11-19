Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“COP29 Presidency’s Declaration on reducing methane emissions from landfills has gained broad support, marking a significant step forward. Curbing methane emissions within this decade must be recognized as an urgent climate measure,” stated Martina Otto, Head of the Secretariat of the UNEP-convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition, during the COP29 Presidency press conference.

Highlighting the importance of addressing landfill emissions in the declaration, Otto urged countries to incorporate this priority into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“NDCs are investment plans for our future, reflecting financial flows and ambitious climate targets. The Climate and Clean Air Coalition already supports over 30 countries in tackling methane emissions and stands ready to assist further,” she added.