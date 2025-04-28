Masoud Pezeshkian: Azerbaijan and Iran are a hub for trade, science, experience, and technology exchange

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“Currently, Azerbaijan and Iran, in the truest sense of the word, are a four-way intersection for corridors and highways, including the North-South and the East-West corridors, connecting us with Russia and facilitating all transport routes and connections,” said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian during the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum held in Baku.

He emphasized, “Naturally, Azerbaijan and Iran serve as a hub for trade, science, experience, and technology exchange.”