Masoud Pezeshkian describes his visit to Azerbaijan as a prelude to opening new horizons for cooperation
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Following the conclusion of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, shared a post on his social media platform X to express his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“We reached an agreement and signed documents with my dear brother Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku. This visit serves as a prelude to building trust and opening new horizons for comprehensive scientific, economic, cultural, and security cooperation. I am deeply grateful to Mr. Ilham Aliyev for his warm hospitality,” the President of Iran wrote on X.
